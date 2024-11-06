NHS Confederation - NHS relies on functioning social care system to achieve key ambitions

Members understand that the worsening state of local government finances could have a knock-on impact on the NHS.

Responding to the publication of the ADASS Autumn Survey 2024 Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation's Integrated Care Systems Network (ICS), said:

“NHS leaders understand that they cannot improve performance or achieve some of the government’s key ambitions without a functioning social care system. These latest findings will be particularly worrying for ICSs which are working in partnership with local government to tackle health inequalities, improve population health, and drive forward the government’s three shifts.

“Our recent State of ICS report found that over three-quarters of ICB and ICP chairs were concerned that financial challenges in the NHS and local government will impact their ability to deliver on their ambitions and negatively impact partnership working. This shows that our members understand that the worsening state of local government finances could have a knock-on impact on the NHS.

“Social care is also a critical part of getting patients out of hospital and keeping patients well at home. So any worsening of council budgets could lead to further bottlenecks at the back door of hospitals which makes it harder for A&E to admit patients to wards and can create long ambulance handover delays.

“We welcome the £600 million investment for social care announced in the Budget, but also know the sector often lacks the workforce that it needs to provide services. The government’s commitment to put local government onto multi-year funding settlements will also help.

“That is why we’ve been calling on the government to commit to funding and delivering a workforce plan and reforms for the social care sector which will work in tandem with the government’s plans for the NHS.”

