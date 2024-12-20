NHS Confederation - NHS working hard to care for patients amid rising flu levels

Flu levels are rising at a worrying rate, with high levels of other viruses circulating as well.

On average, there were 2,629 patients in hospital with flu each day last week, up from 1,861 the previous week;

On average, there were 854 adult beds closed due to patients in hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting or Norovirus-like symptoms last week;

On average, there were 136 paediatric beds closed due to patients in hospital with RSV last week;

Some 34.5% of ambulance handover delays took longer than 30 minutes, while the same week last year the figure stood at 33.0%;

Some 14.3% of handover delays were longer than an hour, up slightly compared 14.2% last year;

There were 12,475 beds on average each day filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week, up from 12,234 the previous week.

Responding to the latest performance data and winter situation reports from NHS England Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“It is clear that the pressure on the NHS is continuing to grow as we move deeper into the colder winter months. Flu levels are rising at a worrying rate, with high levels of other viruses circulating as well.

“NHS leaders and their teams will be working incredibly hard to keep patients safe, but we should not underestimate the impact that these winter viruses have on hospitals, with staff having to close wards or bays to stop the spread of infection or to be deep cleaned. This can have a big impact on capacity in a very busy system.

“Bed occupancy nationally remains above safe levels, which can create bottlenecks across urgent and emergency care pathways. Ambulances are still facing delays handing over patients and there are rising numbers of people stuck in hospital beds who are medically fit enough to leave. The government’s new ten-year plan will need to deliver the wider reforms required to reduce pressure on the NHS next winter and beyond, including investing more funding and support in social care and prevention and helping to shift more care closer to people’s homes.

“Primary care also continues to be very busy. The public can help relieve some of this pressure by getting, where eligible, vaccinated for flu, Covid-19 and RSV and by making sure we all use the right NHS services at the right time – including NHS 111 and pharmacies.

“But while NHS staff will do all they can to mitigate the risks, we know that many patients will end up waiting too long to get the care they need.”