WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Responding to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
"While the NHS has continued to deliver cancer care throughout the last two years, NHS leaders are concerned that some people have been put off from seeking advice and support for their health concerns due to the pandemic, which is why this campaign is so important.
"The number of people getting checked for cancer rose by more than half a million last year compared to the drop during the first year of the pandemic. In December alone, NHS staff carried out 120,000 more diagnostic tests compared to the same month the previous year. But we believe further people who may need care have not yet come forward to seek advice.
"No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves, and so health leaders encourage people to come forward as soon as they can if they have any concerns as the NHS is here for everyone."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services01/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
UK-New Zealand trade deal lacks important protections for workers, says TUC01/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and New Zealand
NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear01/03/2022 11:40:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
LGA: Receive £150 energy rebate payment quicker by setting up council tax direct debit01/03/2022 10:40:00
Millions of people should look to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill from April so they can receive their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible, the Local Government Association says.
Hike in rail fares will hit passenger numbers and make it harder for city centres to recover – TUC01/03/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the rise of 3.8% for regulated rail fares.
NHS Confederation - NAO report on COVID-19 vaccination rollout highlights need for sustainable way forward01/03/2022 09:40:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.