NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves

Responding to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:

"While the NHS has continued to deliver cancer care throughout the last two years, NHS leaders are concerned that some people have been put off from seeking advice and support for their health concerns due to the pandemic, which is why this campaign is so important.

"The number of people getting checked for cancer rose by more than half a million last year compared to the drop during the first year of the pandemic. In December alone, NHS staff carried out 120,000 more diagnostic tests compared to the same month the previous year. But we believe further people who may need care have not yet come forward to seek advice.

"No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves, and so health leaders encourage people to come forward as soon as they can if they have any concerns as the NHS is here for everyone."