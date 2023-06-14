NHS Confederation - Partnering to support sustainable improvement in local health systems

NHS Confederation and the Health Foundation join up with the Q community to support local health systems to learn and improve

NHS Confederation and the Health Foundation are pleased to announce a new partnership with the Q community to support local health systems to learn and improve.

The NHS is facing an unprecedented range of workforce, financial and operational pressures and improvement is moving up the health and care agenda following the launch of NHS Impact, NHS England’s new single, shared improvement approach. The need to build improvement skills and scale improvement has never been greater.

The new partnership will bring the improvement expertise of the Health Foundation and the networks and relationships of NHS Confederation together with Q’s membership community of over 5,000 people collaborating to improve the safety and quality of care.

Announced at NHS ConfedExpo on 14 June, the partnership will work with local health systems supporting them to improve services together by developing and sharing their learning, expertise, experience and evidence.

“This partnership will harness the strengths of each of our organisations. We want to help connect and further build a community of people with the skills needed to lead and scale improvement at system level at a crucial time for health and care.”

Penny Pereira, Managing Director Q, Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive, NHS Confederation, Jennifer Dixon, Chief Executive, the Health Foundation