NHS Confederation - Politicians must be realistic about how rapidly virtual wards can be deployed
Danny Mortimer responds to NICE recommendations on how technologies can offer monitoring from home in virtual wards for people with ARI.
Responding to the recommendations from NICE on how technologies can offer monitoring from home in virtual wards for people with acute respiratory infections (ARI), Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:
"The fact that NICE has recommended virtual wards across clinical pathways including their use to monitor patients with acute respiratory infections (ARI) in its draft guidance will be welcome news to NHS leaders and provide significant assurance to the public.
"Providing choice to patients away from acute hospital environments is vital and also gives the NHS the opportunity to relieve pressure by avoiding hospital admissions and transferring the care of people into their own surroundings.
"At the same time politicians must be realistic about how rapidly virtual wards can be deployed, even with this welcome support from NICE. The continued short term backdrop of workforce shortages is a limiting factor as is the need to address the long standing challenges facing social care capacity. We reiterate in particular our call for a comprehensive workforce plan for social care."
