WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Prevention efforts welcomed, but long-term certainty needed
Director Darren Hughes calls for long-term certainty to make the biggest difference in prevention efforts.
Responding to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care’s written statement on preventing ill health, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“We welcome the update on the actions the Welsh Government is taking to prevent ill health in Wales and we look forward to engaging with the Chief Medical Officer’s advisory group on prevention and reducing health inequalities.
“The Cabinet Secretary rightly points out that prevention is more important than ever given the demographic challenges ahead and the impact this will have on health and care services.
“The cost of health inequalities to acute NHS services in Wales, for example, is £322 million per year. Meanwhile, a meaningful, sustained commitment to prevention through public health interventions offers a return of £14 for every £1 invested.
“Existing short-term funding cycles, which go against the principles set out in the Well-being of Future Generations Act, make for long-term uncertainty, inhibiting NHS leaders’ ability to plan for the future and make the best use of taxpayers’ money. To make the biggest difference, and to achieve the best value, we must have long-term financial certainty and shift to long-term planning.
“But improving health and wellbeing and reducing inequalities is wider than the NHS. It will require working across all sectors, including investment in the wider determinants of health such as education, housing, transport and the economy.
“Now is the time to prioritise long-term investment in prevention to reverse the decline in the nation’s health and wellbeing, address the root cause of health inequalities and enable the people of Wales to live longer, healthier and happier lives.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD reveals its inaugural HR30 list, celebrating the senior HR professionals having an outstanding impact in their organisations11/06/2025 14:25:00
Announced on the first day of the CIPD’s Festival of Work, HR30 showcases the people leaders who have driven transformational change
CIPD - One in three Scots likely to quit their job as work takes its toll on mental health11/06/2025 13:25:00
CIPD launches Working Lives Scotland 2025 report
NHS Confederation - Millions could benefit from NHS robotics drive - but capital investment is key11/06/2025 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England’s announcement that more patients will benefit from robotic surgery over the next decade.
Spending Review “key moment” to rebuild Britain and create jobs10/06/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show job vacancies and payrolled employees falling.
LGA on remote attendance announcement09/06/2025 09:15:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the LGA responded to the announcement that the Government is set to give local authorities the flexibility to allow councillors to attend council meetings remotely
CBI National Business Dinner 2025 - CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech06/06/2025 13:15:00
CBI National Business Dinner 2025 – CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech given yesterday.
NHS Confederation - New AI-powered data tool launched to help hospitals improve their performance and productivity06/06/2025 11:05:00
The NHS Confederation and Beamtree have launched The Evolve Collaborative.
Audit Scotland - Renfrewshire Council committed to improvement06/06/2025 10:05:00
Renfrewshire Council has a strong commitment to improving, including creating a positive culture, supporting its staff to develop as leaders, and focusing on engaging with residents. It must now talk to them about tough spending decisions that lie ahead.
Audit Wales - Urgent need to find a more sustainable approach to cost savings in the NHS06/06/2025 09:05:00
Savings delivered by NHS organisations in 2023-24
“Energy Costs an Anchor on Our Ambition": CBI CEO05/06/2025 12:15:00
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, will today (Thursday 5 June) tell business leaders and politicians at the organisation’s National Business Dinner in London; “The government has put prosperity over politics on the world stage... now it must do the same for energy.”