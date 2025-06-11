NHS Confederation - Prevention efforts welcomed, but long-term certainty needed

Responding to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care’s written statement on preventing ill health, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:

“We welcome the update on the actions the Welsh Government is taking to prevent ill health in Wales and we look forward to engaging with the Chief Medical Officer’s advisory group on prevention and reducing health inequalities.

“The Cabinet Secretary rightly points out that prevention is more important than ever given the demographic challenges ahead and the impact this will have on health and care services.

“The cost of health inequalities to acute NHS services in Wales, for example, is £322 million per year. Meanwhile, a meaningful, sustained commitment to prevention through public health interventions offers a return of £14 for every £1 invested.

“Existing short-term funding cycles, which go against the principles set out in the Well-being of Future Generations Act, make for long-term uncertainty, inhibiting NHS leaders’ ability to plan for the future and make the best use of taxpayers’ money. To make the biggest difference, and to achieve the best value, we must have long-term financial certainty and shift to long-term planning.

“But improving health and wellbeing and reducing inequalities is wider than the NHS. It will require working across all sectors, including investment in the wider determinants of health such as education, housing, transport and the economy.

“Now is the time to prioritise long-term investment in prevention to reverse the decline in the nation’s health and wellbeing, address the root cause of health inequalities and enable the people of Wales to live longer, healthier and happier lives.”