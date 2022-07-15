WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Primary care teams have risen to the challenge as 72 per cent of people report a positive care experience, but more support needed
Ruth Rankine, director of primary care, comments on the 2022 GP Patient Survey.
Responding to the 2022 GP Patient Survey, Ruth Rankine director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This has been another difficult year for people across the NHS who are working harder than ever before to see more patients in the face of rising demand and huge staff shortages.
“Primary care teams have risen to the challenge and are carrying out more appointments than at any point of the pandemic so far with 3 million more in May than the previous month. So it is encouraging to see that 72 per cent of people have reported a positive experience of their care.
“We need to remember that this survey was carried out during the second Covid wave of this year which saw high staff absences. On top of that, a fifth of general practices have closed or merged in the last ten years while patient list sizes have grown and there are around 4,500 fewer GPs.
“Primary care is doing all it can to meet the demand in difficult circumstances – they have recruited more staff and have introduced new and more innovative ways to improve access.
“Our members are eager to understand from the Government how it will deliver on its commitment to recruit 6,000 more GPs as well as see further capital investment. 80% of primary care leaders we surveyed recently said they did not have access to sufficient capital funding to enable them to provide services in the most efficient ways and therefore to increase productivity.
“Unless the Government can produce a fully funded workforce strategy, we will continue to see patients expressing dissatisfaction with access despite primary care teams working harder than ever.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – UK set for “worst real wage squeeze” in the G715/07/2022 12:15:00
UK workers are set for the “worst real wage squeeze” among G7 nations, new TUC analysis of OECD figures has revealed today (Friday).
NHS Confederation - Against incredible strain, NHS makes serious inroads into treatment backlogs15/07/2022 09:25:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the monthly NHS performance statistics for England.
LGA responds to publication of Regulator of Social Housing review14/07/2022 16:30:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Regulator of Social Housing’s review of its consumer regulation work in 2022
Audit Wales - Uncertainty that the ambition for a net zero public sector will be met, according to Auditor General14/07/2022 14:20:00
Report calls for stronger public sector leadership on reducing carbon emissions in Wales
LGA responds to NAO report on developing workforce skills for a strong economy14/07/2022 09:05:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on ensuring the country has a sufficiently skilled workforce
Unicef - Around 3 in 4 youth lack skills needed for employment, new report says13/07/2022 16:25:00
Nearly three quarters of young people aged 15 to 24 in 92 countries with available data are off-track to acquire the skills needed for employment, according to a new report published today by the Education Commission and UNICEF ahead of World Youth Skills Day.
CIPD - Over half of employers agree that the UK is entering a new, more unstable period of employment relations13/07/2022 15:25:00
The CIPD is warning employers that choosing not to engage with employee representatives could lead to industrial action
NHS Confederation - Changes to vocational BTEC health care qualifications could see loss of thousands of new nurse recruits every year, warn NHS leaders13/07/2022 14:25:00
Danny Mortimer warns employers across the NHS have concerns about changes to vocational qualifications and the impact on the workforce crisis
CBI - An open letter to the Conservative leadership candidates13/07/2022 13:25:00
UK’s leading business group publishes economic plan for growth