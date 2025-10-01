WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Q’s new home at the NHS Confederation
Membership community accelerating improvement set to move to the NHS Confederation next month.
The NHS Confederation is delighted to announce that it will be the new home for the Q community, the membership community collaboratively accelerating the improvement of care in the UK and Ireland. Until now the Health Foundation has been home to Q, which plans to move fully to the NHS Confederation by the end of October 2025, subject to final sign off.
The NHS Confederation and Q recognise that leaders require a breadth of improvement, delivery and leadership skills if they are to deliver change in the health and care sector. The two organisations look forward to collaborating and opening up opportunities for greater influence and impact.
Having started and grown the Q community for the last ten years, the Health Foundation remains a committed core partner. Its support for the Q community moving to the NHS Confederation is in line with an intention from the start of Q that it would become more embedded in the NHS, with a mixed funding model. The Health Foundation will therefore continue to support Q’s valuable work, with funding committed until 2030.
The NHS Confederation, Health Foundation and Q already benefit from an existing strong partnership. As part of its leadership and improvement offer, NHS Confederation and Q deliver a programme of System Improvement Support, a tailored service for health and care leaders and their teams to help them transform services and achieve sustainable improvement now and for the future. The three organisations also produce a successful podcast series showcasing improvement work.
Dr Jennifer Dixon DBE, chief executive of The Health Foundation, said:
“Over the past decade the Q community has made a real difference to the reputation and practice of improvement in health care. Ably led by Penny Pereira, our talented and committed team have built a thriving network that’s making a lasting impact to patient care. My heartfelt thanks to everyone in Q – you have helped shape a movement that is now central to how we think about and deliver improvement. As Q joins the NHS Confederation, its future is bright – poised to extend its reach and deepen its impact across the system.”
Penny Pereira, managing director of Q, said:
“Thanks to the long-term support of the Health Foundation and our other partners, we’ve been able to establish Q as a vibrant community working to improve health care across the UK and Ireland. Now, further embedded in the NHS, we are in a strong position to see the Q community’s impact grow at a time when collaborative improvement is needed more than ever. When I look at all the possibilities for Q’s future within the NHS Confederation, I am excited for what we will be able to achieve together. Like many in the health sector, we're also adapting to a new funding model - which means making some choices on the services we can offer. As we change, we will always focus on where we can make the biggest impact in health and care.”
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“I am delighted to be welcoming Q to the NHS Confederation. This is an exciting development for us as we continue to build our leadership and improvement support for our members, who will benefit hugely from Q’s expertise and experience. There has never been a more important time for exactly this type of investment in people and programmes, as we look to help our members deliver the ten-year plan, and support ambitions for health care reform across the UK. We look forward to working closer together to achieve lasting change."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF and Bukhman Philanthropies partner to launch landmark study on childhood in the digital age01/10/2025 15:25:00
Understanding how online and offline influences interact to shape adolescent development and wellbeing is at the heart of a new initiative announced yesterday by UNICEF.
LGA - Fair Pay Agreement for care workers: LGA statement01/10/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government’s announcement of a first Fair Pay Agreement for care workers
NHS Confederation comments on news that online GP bookings are now mandatory01/10/2025 12:25:00
Many of our members are operating in this way already and have been positive about the impact – not only on patients, but on the workforce.
UK Space Agency goes global with 23 new projects01/10/2025 10:20:00
A new batch of 23 projects will strengthen international space partnerships, develop national capabilities and boost economic growth, the UK Space Agency yesterday announced.
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 202530/09/2025 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2025.
Private sector expects activity to fall through fourth quarter of 2025 – CBI Growth Indicator30/09/2025 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), extending a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
CBI responds to government announcement on youth unemployment29/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government announcement on youth unemployment.
Fundamental reform of business rates is urgently needed - CBI Wales26/09/2025 12:15:00
The CBI is calling for fundamental reform of the business rates system in Wales to support firms and kick-start private investment that will revitalise local communities.
Retail sales fall for twelfth month in a row - CBI Distributive Trades Survey, September 202526/09/2025 09:05:00
Retail sales volumes continued to decline at a strong pace in the year to September, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Annual sales volumes have now fallen for a full year, highlighting the persistently weak demand conditions facing the sector.
Scottish business urges MSPs to rethink Education Bill25/09/2025 16:05:00
Scotland’s leading business organisations have written to MSPs, urging them to reconsider the Tertiary Education and Training (Scotland) Bill, particularly the proposal to transfer apprenticeship responsibilities from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).