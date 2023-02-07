Tuesday 07 Feb 2023 @ 10:25
NHS Confederation - Race Equality Week

Find out what the NHS Confederation is doing to support anti-racism in the NHS, book your place on our anti-racism conference and access resources.

Race equality week takes place 6-10 February and is an annual campaign uniting organisations and individuals to address the barriers to race equality in the workplace.

In November 2022 we launched our anti-racism strategy, helping members to tackle racism in the workforce and focus on reducing health inequalities. 

As part of our ongoing work in this area, our BME Leadership Network is hosting a half-day conference Courage in the face of discomfort: Anti-racist leadership is the day job – let’s own it

The conference takes place in London on 19 April for NHS board members and BME Leadership Network members. It will provide a safe space to initiate a meaningful conversation, share experiences and shine a light on how anti-racist leaders can positively change organisations, services and processes.

Join our BME Leadership Network   

Membership of the network is open to all NHS leaders from BME backgrounds. We also encourage non-BME NHS leaders to become supporters of this network, including board members. Watch our short video about the network and join.

Useful resources

Original article link: https://www.nhsconfed.org/news/race-equality-week

