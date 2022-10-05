WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Recognising the link between prosperity and health is welcome - but more investment in health needed or growth will be stunted
Matthew Taylor responds to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey's speech at Conservative Party Conference.
Responding to the speech given at the Conservative Party Conference by Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:
“NHS leaders will welcome the comments from Secretary of State in relation to honesty about the scale of the challenge facing our NHS and social care. This is something they have been calling for over several months and it is important to see this acknowledged.
“It was also welcome to hear that the Secretary of State is clear about the links between health and economic prosperity, and on the flip side, about the impact rising energy costs will have on the health of the most vulnerable in the coming weeks and months.
“Following the statement in the Commons last month on the ABCD priorities, and action on energy costs for households and public services, health leaders now need to see a number of measures from the government that ensure they can provide the best possible care to patients over the winter. Some of these measures are no doubt politically difficult – meeting the shortfall in investment in public services due to inflation, investment in capital for NHS services and addressing the crisis we’re seeing in the social care workforce. But they are critical for a more efficient, effective and sustainable NHS going forward.
“As acknowledged from the conference stage there is no prosperity without health, and in order to ensure the economic growth this government seeks they must address the financial challenges facing the NHS at the fiscal statement expected in the coming weeks. Failure to do so will stunt it.”
