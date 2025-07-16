Wednesday 16 Jul 2025 @ 11:25
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

NHS Confederation responds to ADASS Spring Survey

Neighbourhood-based care depends on sustained investment in adult social care.

Responding to the publication of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) Spring Survey 2025, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“As NHS leaders are well aware the transformation needed towards neighbourhood-based care can only succeed if this is coupled with sustained investment in adult social care. 

“Every day, social care staff support hundreds of thousands of people to live more independent and fulfilling lives, while also helping to ease pressures on stretched NHS services. 

“Health and social care services are interdependent, without a robust social care sector, the NHS cannot function effectively, and population health outcomes will continue to suffer.”

ADASS Spring Survey 2025

Original article link: https://www.nhsconfed.org/news/nhs-confederation-responds-adass-spring-survey-0

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

NHS Confederation responds to report on four key drivers behind youth mental health crisis

16/07/2025 12:25:00

Our members are working hard to meet the needs of the growing number of children and young people experiencing mental health issues.

CBI responds to announcement that the UK will not move to a locational pricing model for electricity

14/07/2025 12:15:00

CBI recently (10 July 2025) responded to announcement that the UK will not move to a locational pricing model for electricity.

NHS Confederation responds to PAC report on use of private finance for infrastructure

14/07/2025 11:05:00

We have welcomed the government’s commitment to explore public private partnerships to inject capital into the NHS.

Home Affairs Committee Report on Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls: Funding – LGA response

14/07/2025 10:05:00

Cllr Heather Kidd, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, responded to the Home Affairs Committee report into funding for tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), which the LGA gave evidence to

English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill: LGA statement

14/07/2025 09:05:00

The LGA responds to the publication of the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.

CBI responds to latest GDP data for May 2025

11/07/2025 14:05:00

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP data for May 2025

Citizens Advice's response to Ofcom's decision on reforming the Universal Service Obligation

11/07/2025 12:05:00

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom’s announcement on the Universal Service Obligation

NHS Confederation - Resident doctor strikes could jeopardise NHS performance improvements

11/07/2025 11:05:00

It is clear from this data that staff are having to work incredibly hard to make incremental improvements.

Education Committee report on children’s social care – LGA response

11/07/2025 10:05:00

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Education Committee on children’s social care 

NHS Confederation - GP Patient Survey reflects the hard work of staff to deliver for patients

11/07/2025 09:05:00

These results confirm the value of primary care and reaffirm the importance of its role in leading and delivering neighbourhood health services.

Derby City Council AI Transformation Showcase: Their Journey to £7.5M Savings