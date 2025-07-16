WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to ADASS Spring Survey
Neighbourhood-based care depends on sustained investment in adult social care.
Responding to the publication of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) Spring Survey 2025, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“As NHS leaders are well aware the transformation needed towards neighbourhood-based care can only succeed if this is coupled with sustained investment in adult social care.
“Every day, social care staff support hundreds of thousands of people to live more independent and fulfilling lives, while also helping to ease pressures on stretched NHS services.
“Health and social care services are interdependent, without a robust social care sector, the NHS cannot function effectively, and population health outcomes will continue to suffer.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to report on four key drivers behind youth mental health crisis16/07/2025 12:25:00
Our members are working hard to meet the needs of the growing number of children and young people experiencing mental health issues.
CBI responds to announcement that the UK will not move to a locational pricing model for electricity14/07/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (10 July 2025) responded to announcement that the UK will not move to a locational pricing model for electricity.
NHS Confederation responds to PAC report on use of private finance for infrastructure14/07/2025 11:05:00
We have welcomed the government’s commitment to explore public private partnerships to inject capital into the NHS.
Home Affairs Committee Report on Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls: Funding – LGA response14/07/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Heather Kidd, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, responded to the Home Affairs Committee report into funding for tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), which the LGA gave evidence to
English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill: LGA statement14/07/2025 09:05:00
The LGA responds to the publication of the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.
CBI responds to latest GDP data for May 202511/07/2025 14:05:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP data for May 2025
Citizens Advice's response to Ofcom's decision on reforming the Universal Service Obligation11/07/2025 12:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom’s announcement on the Universal Service Obligation
NHS Confederation - Resident doctor strikes could jeopardise NHS performance improvements11/07/2025 11:05:00
It is clear from this data that staff are having to work incredibly hard to make incremental improvements.
Education Committee report on children’s social care – LGA response11/07/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Education Committee on children’s social care