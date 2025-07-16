NHS Confederation responds to ADASS Spring Survey

Neighbourhood-based care depends on sustained investment in adult social care.

Responding to the publication of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) Spring Survey 2025, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“As NHS leaders are well aware the transformation needed towards neighbourhood-based care can only succeed if this is coupled with sustained investment in adult social care.

“Every day, social care staff support hundreds of thousands of people to live more independent and fulfilling lives, while also helping to ease pressures on stretched NHS services.

“Health and social care services are interdependent, without a robust social care sector, the NHS cannot function effectively, and population health outcomes will continue to suffer.”

ADASS Spring Survey 2025