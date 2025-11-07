WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to ADHD Taskforce final report
Rebecca Gray responds on behalf of the NHS Confederation to the ADHD Taskforce final report
Responding to the ADHD Taskforce final report, Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“Health care leaders will welcome the recognition and recommendations in this review. They will agree that the diagnosis and ongoing support for the majority of children and adults living with ADHD requires a new model that does not depend on specialist secondary care services but a move to an integrated model with primary care over time and with the right investment in training and capacity to deliver it. It is the right that current NICE guidelines should be adjusted accordingly.
“However, specialist mental health providers still have an important role to play, particularly given the complex needs of many patients who are diagnosed with ADHD will also be living with autism and mental health challenges. This is distinct from where assessment with non-clinical support and advice can be provided over time in primary care. Increases in capacity will be needed to reflect this.
“Given the recognition that solutions to both diagnosis and ongoing support and treatment lie not just in the health service, NHS leaders will also need to continue working closely with local authority partners to map out what works best for the provision of services locally.
“Improving services will take time, but much good practice already exists, and it will be important to ensure that ongoing training and development of all NHS staff in neurodiversity is factored into the government’s forthcoming NHS 10 Year Workforce Plan.
“We would also hope that in its response to the review, NHS England consider what incentives can be put in place to ensure these recommendations can be implemented.”
