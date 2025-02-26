NHS Confederation responds to Amanda Pritchard's resignation

Amanda Pritchard's commitment to the service has been evident in everything she has done.

Responding to the announcement that NHS England's chief executive Amanda Pritchard will step down at the end of March Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“On behalf of our members, I would like to thank Amanda for her leadership of NHS England over the last three and a half years.

“During her tenure, she has helped the NHS to navigate pivotal moments including the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recovery efforts, the advent of integrated care systems and primary care networks, the NHS’s first workforce strategy and dealing with the impact of industrial action and significant funding boosts. As the first woman in the NHS’s history to hold this post, her appointment was a landmark occasion for the sector and its staff.

“While her role has seen her face many challenges, including constraints on capital, rising demand for services and ill-health, the large-scale restructuring of NHS England, and navigating six health secretaries, her commitment to the service has been evident in everything she has done.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to work closely with Amanda and hope that she will be able to continue supporting the NHS.

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to working collaboratively with NHS England and Jim Mackey as its transitional chief executive to continue building on the progress made to support the NHS and as work continues to develop the ten-year plan.”