NHS Confederation responds to analysis of A&E waiting times data by the Liberal Democrats

Responding to analysis of A&E waiting times by the Liberal Democrats, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said:



“This data is extremely worrying, particularly during another very challenging winter for the NHS.



“We know that rising demand and delays in discharge have created bottlenecks in A&Es. With the flu season starting earlier than usual and levels of flu expected to rise sharply over the next week, health service leaders are working incredibly hard and making difficult decisions about how best to manage this, with corridor care only ever used as a last resort. Car park care, where patients are waiting in ambulances outside A&E, is also not a solution to this problem.



“Healthcare leaders continue to work on the root causes to ensure improvements by improving patient discharge, working with local authorities to increase social care support, and prioritising vulnerable older patients at the front door through increased frailty screening.



"At the same time, patients should be encouraged to use urgent treatment centres, visit their local community pharmacy, use NHS 111, or see their GP, where appropriate, to free up A&E capacity for those with the most urgent needs."

