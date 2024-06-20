NHS Confederation responds to analysis projecting a potential £38bn shortfall in funding needed to improve the NHS

If a new government is going fulfil campaign promises to tackle NHS backlogs and improve performance then it will have to invest further.

Responding to the Health Foundation analysis that the NHS faces a potential £38 billion a year funding gap by the end of the next parliament Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation,said:

“This analysis by the Health Foundation is a stark warning for the next government that trying to achieve the NHS improvement that they aspire to deliver with current investment plans could lead to a potential £38billion health service shortfall in five years' time.

“Put simply, if a new government is going fulfil campaign promises to tackle NHS backlogs and improve performance then it will have to invest further. Another recent analysis by the Nuffield Trust found that current plans for upcoming growth in NHS spending within manifestos from the major political parties ranges from 0.9% to 1.5%. These all fall short of the 4.5% annual growth in health spending in the next five years that the Health Foundation believes is needed.

“We have already warned that it will take billions of extra funding for the NHS to meet its performance targets, alongside making sure the health service has the right support and workforce. For example, our members have told us that more capital is absolutely vital to unlocking more productivity.

“The pay-off from adequate funding will be health and care leaders having the resources they need to make inroads into waiting times, being able to prioritise prevention as well as investing more in primary care, mental health and community care. All of these will allow patients to receive care more quickly and conveniently. Inadequate investment will create further challenges for the NHS."