NHS Confederation responds to analysis showing more appointments will be needed to drive down waiting lists

More capacity must be created if the NHS is going to drive down waiting lists.

Responding to the Health Foundation’s analysis which suggests hitting the 18-week elective target is only achievable with a significant rise in extra treatments every year, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This new analysis shows just how difficult it is going to be to achieve the government’s goal of the NHS hitting the 18-week elective care target in this parliament. But it shows that with the right support to boost productivity the goal is achievable.

“NHS leaders welcomed the government’s recent plan as a serious attempt to cut waiting lists in a more sustainable way and will work hard to achieve the planned 65 per cent ambition for next year.

“But, as our analysis with Carnall Farrar last year showed, it is clear that the promised 40,000 extra appointments and operations were only ever a starting point and were not enough on their own to achieve the target. More capacity must be created if the NHS is going to drive down waiting lists, especially if demand carries on growing in line with current trends.

“The upcoming 10 year health strategy and spending review are key opportunities to expand upon how the target will be achieved and what support the NHS will be given. Our members look forward to working with the government to drive down waiting lists going forward.”