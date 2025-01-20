WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to analysis showing more appointments will be needed to drive down waiting lists
More capacity must be created if the NHS is going to drive down waiting lists.
Responding to the Health Foundation’s analysis which suggests hitting the 18-week elective target is only achievable with a significant rise in extra treatments every year, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This new analysis shows just how difficult it is going to be to achieve the government’s goal of the NHS hitting the 18-week elective care target in this parliament. But it shows that with the right support to boost productivity the goal is achievable.
“NHS leaders welcomed the government’s recent plan as a serious attempt to cut waiting lists in a more sustainable way and will work hard to achieve the planned 65 per cent ambition for next year.
“But, as our analysis with Carnall Farrar last year showed, it is clear that the promised 40,000 extra appointments and operations were only ever a starting point and were not enough on their own to achieve the target. More capacity must be created if the NHS is going to drive down waiting lists, especially if demand carries on growing in line with current trends.
“The upcoming 10 year health strategy and spending review are key opportunities to expand upon how the target will be achieved and what support the NHS will be given. Our members look forward to working with the government to drive down waiting lists going forward.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks20/01/2025 11:05:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report on HMRC’s administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2022/23 tax year.
PAC report on local roads funding – LGA statement20/01/2025 09:05:00
The LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee report on the condition and maintenance of local roads in England.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in December 202417/01/2025 13:15:00
This report was issued in January 2025 and covers the time period 1 December 2024 to 31 December 2024 inclusive.
Retail figures underline importance of the Government’s Make Work Pay agenda – TUC17/01/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on figures published today (Friday) which show retail sales falling by 0.3 per cent in December 2024
NHS Confederation - NHS still under immense pressure despite drop in flu levels17/01/2025 10:05:00
It is too early to say if winter virus levels have peaked, and pressures on the NHS are likely to continue for some weeks.
Nearly £50 million lost on fees for failed and unsuitable debt solutions, warns Citizens Advice17/01/2025 09:05:00
People in debt have lost £48.8 million on fees for failed Individual Voluntary Arrangements (IVA), with many steered into an inappropriate debt solution by unscrupulous firms offering bad advice
CBI responds to latest GDP data for November 202416/01/2025 15:05:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for November 2024.
TUC poll – 1 in 6 workers have skipped a meal regularly in the past three months to make ends meet16/01/2025 12:15:00
One in six (17%) of full or part time workers have skipped a meal every day (2%), most days (8%) or every week (7%) to reduce their spending in the last 3 months, according to new YouGov polling published recently (Monday) by the TUC.
NHS Confederation responds to report on the scale of corridor care in hospitals16/01/2025 10:25:00
Corridor care is a last resort but NHS staff have been left with little choice in the face of immense demand.