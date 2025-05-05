WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to analysis suggesting NHS waits not a significant driver of health-related benefits claims
The IFS’s analysis provides further evidence of the need for cross-government co-operation, collaboration and investment on health policy.
Responding to a new analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggesting longer NHS waiting lists do not appear to be a significant driver of rising health-related benefit claims, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“While there is no doubt many people on health-related benefits will be waiting for NHS treatment, the evidence from this new IFS analysis is that rising waiting lists for hospital treatments have not been fuelling the rise in working-age adults claiming benefits.
“It is clear that there are many factors that can impact people’s physical and mental health – including poverty, insecure housing and unemployment. We know poor mental health is the main driver of increases in economic inactivity in younger people and there are an estimated 1.6 million people waiting for mental health community care that will not be in hospital or Talking Therapy waiting list figures.
“Tackling long waiting lists for both physical and mental health treatment is not only good for patients but the economy as well. That is why our members fully support the government’s ambitions to shift from treatment to prevention and to move more care closer to people’s homes, with health system leaders already working with partners to build a comprehensive, whole-system approach to supporting people to work.
“The IFS’s analysis provides further evidence of the need for cross-government co-operation, collaboration and investment on health policy, recognising that most policy that impacts people’s health is made outside the NHS. This should be evidence-led and focused not just on the NHS, but across the social determinants of health to improve the health of our nation as part of the prevention agenda.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Casey Commission Terms of Reference - LGA response05/05/2025 10:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the publication of the Terms of Reference for the Casey Commission on the future of adult social care
First Minister attends CBI Wales Annual Lunch02/05/2025 12:15:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan MS addressed over 200 business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders at the CBI Wales Annual Lunch in Cardiff on 1 May.
Private sector expects activity to continue declining - CBI Growth Indicator - April 202501/05/2025 12:15:00
Private sector firms once again expect activity to fall in the three months to July (weighted balance of -21%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are broadly unchanged relative to last month.
NHS Confederation - Right conditions must be in place to go further on prevention and long-term planning30/04/2025 15:25:00
Darren Hughes responds to the Audit Wales and Future Generations Commissioner reports on implementation of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.
NHS Confederation - Capital funding boost for primary and community care vital for government’s three shifts30/04/2025 14:25:00
The NHS Confederation is urging the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to continue to increase investment in capital funding.
LGA - Put solar panels on all new homes to cut bills and carbon, says LGA30/04/2025 12:25:00
All new homes should be required to have solar panels installed to meet green targets, according to a new report from the Local Government Association (LGA).
LGA statement on government fly-tipping announcement30/04/2025 11:25:00
The LGA responds to the Government's announcement on fly-tipping, including on seizing and crushing vehicles of waste criminals.
UK Space Agency: British-built satellite to map Earth’s forests in 3D for the first time29/04/2025 12:15:00
A satellite developed by British academics and engineers is set to become the first in the world to measure the condition of the Earth's forests in 3D from space.
Retail sales fall for the seventh month in a row, with a faster decline expected in May - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/04/2025 16:05:00
Retailers reported that sales volumes fell at a slower rate in the year to April, following a sharp drop in March, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.