Wednesday 09 Aug 2023 @ 11:25
NHS Confederation responds to announcement of new dates for consultant walkouts

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation responds to the announcement of dates for another round of industrial action from consultants

Responding to the announcement of dates for another round of industrial action from consultants, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“This is another blow for the health service which will hamper elective recovery efforts and threaten to make winter even more difficult than it is already likely to be.

“Health leaders have done all that they can to manage the risk to patient safety during previous walkouts and will continue to do with each further round of action, but their hopes of reducing backlogs and transforming services are dwindling with each new strike announcement.

“The NHS is currently stuck in a near permanent damage limitation mode, and the only way out is for all sides to come back to the negotiation table and find a viable solution.”

We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.

