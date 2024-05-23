NHS Confederation responds to confirmed date for general election

As the political parties begin their official campaigning and citizens prepare to cast their votes, the membership body for the NHS is calling on the health and wellbeing of the nation to be at the forefront of the new government’s plans.

The NHS, one of the UK’s most cherished institutions, has faced significant challenges over the past decade. Underinvestment during the 2010s, compounded by the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, growing needs from patients, an aging population, seismic workforce shortages, and successive rounds of industrial action, have left health and care services under extreme pressure.

The NHS Confederation, which represents all parts of the healthcare system including trusts, primary care providers and integrated care bodies, is calling on the political parties to provide much-needed hope for the future of the NHS and to commit to placing the health and care system on a sustainable footing.

Priority areas from health leaders include a ban on unnecessary and distracting structural reforms to the NHS for the duration of the next parliament; a 12-month stabilisation plan to get NHS performance back on track; roughly doubling NHS capital expenditure for vital building updates and new equipment, a promise to fund the existing NHS workforce plan; and a new cross-government health improvement strategy.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

"The next government, quite literally, has the population’s lives in its hands. As we head into the election season, political parties must remember that a healthier nation is not only beneficial to our day-to-day lives but it supports the safe running of the NHS and wider economy. Our evidence shows that every £1 of investment in the NHS returns £4 to the economy in gross value added (GVA).

“Since the last election, the NHS has gone through its most difficult years with it responding to a global pandemic, growing waiting lists, staffing pressures and strikes, and rising ill health. In the face of these challenges, its 1.4 million staff continue to deliver their very best for their patients but the road to recovery is long.

“Health leaders are clear on what the NHS needs to thrive and they recognise they also have an important role to play in making this happen, including by working even harder to spend every healthcare pound as effectively as possible.

“We are at a turning point for the NHS and political parties have a choice to make on what they want their legacy to be if they are granted the keys to Downing Street. Simply put, the next government’s commitment to the NHS will shape our own health and wellbeing, and those of generations to come.”

The general election date has been announced as:

The NHS Confederation set out its ‘manifesto’ ahead of the general election, “Building the Health of the Nation: Priorities for a New Government”, which draws on the insights of health and care leaders across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It outlines the changes that the incoming government must make to place our health system on a sustainable footing.

These are to: