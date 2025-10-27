WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to CQC State of Care report
Achieving the goals set out in the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan will require a shift in resources from hospital into primary and community care.
Responding to the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) State of Care report, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“Community services including primary care are a key part of the integrated neighbourhood health teams (INTs) that sit at the heart of the government’s ambitions to move more care out of hospital and closer to people’s homes. But, like the rest of the NHS, they are under significant pressure due to rising demand for care, often from patients with multiple or more complex conditions.
“As the CQC rightly points out, achieving the goals set out in the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan will require a shift in resources from hospital into primary and community care. Without this shift, community services will not be able to boost capacity enough to deliver the transformation the government and our members recognise as vital for putting the NHS on a sustainable footing.”
