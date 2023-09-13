WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to CQC's annual survey of hospital inpatients
Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation’s Acute Network comments on the views and experiences of hospital inpatients
Responding to the CQC’s annual survey of hospital inpatients, Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation’s Acute Network, said:
“The CQC’s survey of hospital inpatients has some welcome findings for healthcare leaders, which are a testament to their work, but they will only too readily recognise the frustrations that patients have illustrated.
“On the one hand it’s encouraging that, in spite of immense pressure on the NHS, patient satisfaction levels are generally on a par with the previous years, with patients reporting positive interactions with and confidence in doctors and nurses, along with a majority saying that the support and information from staff met their fundamental needs.
“However, on the other hand, it’s clear that the problems facing NHS leaders are having a real impact on patient care with four in ten people scheduled for planned treatment reporting that their health deteriorated while waiting to be admitted.
“This year’s report found that a higher proportion of people said that they felt that they waited longer to access a bed on a ward after arriving in hospital, than in previous years, which not only reflect what performance data tells us, but really makes clear the capacity issues the NHS is struggling with.
“Our own research shows that patients still very much support the founding principles of the NHS and recognise and understand the serious challenges it faces. The CQC’s findings further show the effects of these challenges and should give greater impetus for fixing them via the long term workforce plan, sustained capital investment, and a plan for social care to help get people out of hospital and prevent the need for them being there in the first place.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
