WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to data showing more than 100,000 children have been hospitalised with tooth decay
Sarah Walter said the figures highlighted the historic lack of investment and decline in NHS dentist numbers over the last decade
Responding to data from the Liberal Democrat Party showing more than 100,000 children have been admitted to hospital with rotting teeth since 2018 Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation’s ICS Network, said:
“The fact that so many children are being admitted to hospital with tooth decay is very saddening and highlights the historic lack of investment and decline in NHS dentist numbers over the last decade.
“Improving access to dental services is a priority for NHS leaders, who would welcome a focus on children and community dentistry services which serve many of the most vulnerable in our communities. But things will not get better overnight, with integrated care systems (ICS) only delegated funding and responsibility for primary dental services last April.
"Some ICSs are doing incredible work to improve access to care and treat more patients. But efforts to tackle the problems have been undermined by a number of issues including the cost of industrial action, inflation and the cost of living crisis.
“While ICSs and providers will continue to do their best, they are struggling to invest in new schemes and there is little doubt that additional funding will be needed to boost capacity and improve children’s oral health.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – government cannot stand by as thousands of steel jobs are axed22/01/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (19 January 2024) commented on TATA Steel’s announcement of job losses at Port Talbot.
Audit Scotland - Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks22/01/2024 10:05:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report on HMRC’s administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2021/22 tax year.
Unicef - Born into hell22/01/2024 09:05:00
This is a summary of what was said by Unicef Communication Specialist Tess Ingram, at the press briefing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva
CBI Northern Ireland responds to the passing of the Stormont talks deadline19/01/2024 15:05:00
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, responds to the passing of the Stormont talks deadline
TUC – plummeting retail sales show cost of living crisis is far from over19/01/2024 14:05:00
TUC – plummeting retail sales show cost of living crisis is far from over.
Wales TUC: Time for Leadership on Devolution19/01/2024 12:15:00
The Wales TUC has responded to the publication of the final report from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.
Audit Scotland - Renfrewshire must improve engagement with communities to rebuild trust19/01/2024 11:05:00
Renfrewshire Council faces significant challenges in rebuilding the trust of local people, following failings in providing school accommodation for Dargavel Village that will cost £60 million to rectify.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures compromise performance despite monumental staff efforts19/01/2024 10:05:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation respond to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics for November and December.
NHS Confederation - Winter viruses keeping the pressure on hospitals19/01/2024 09:05:00
Despite some improvements it is too early to say the NHS is over the hill.