NHS Confederation responds to Ed Davey MP's speech at Liberal Democrat party conference
Dr Layla McCay comments from Bournemouth on the Leader of the Liberal Democrat's conference speech.
Responding to the pledges on improving access to cancer treatment during Ed Davey MP's speech at Liberal Democrat party conference, NHS Confederation director of policy Dr Layla McCay who has been in Bournemouth for the conference today said:
"The additional investment of £4billion for cancer services to provide new radiotherapy machines and support for patients and families will be welcomed by NHS leaders in a context where too many are waiting over the 62 day target to start cancer treatment.
"It’s not clear how the proposed legislation to guarantee patients with urgent cancer referrals are seen within two months would be implemented, particularly in a context with over 100,000 vacancies in the NHS.
"Health leaders were pleased to see the earlier announcement from the Liberal Democrat party that they would restore public health funding cut since 2015. This funding provides critical services covering smoking cessation, alcohol services and the National Child Measurement Programme that works to prevent obesity. All these services contribute to reducing the risk of someone having cancer.
"NHS leaders will also welcome the emphasis the Liberal Democrats are putting on health in their general election campaign and we look forward to seeing more of their proposed policies."
