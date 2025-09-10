NHS Confederation responds to first year doctor industrial action ballot

The last thing NHS leaders want is the spectre of more strikes in the run up to winter.

Responding to the British Medical Association (BMA) announcing first year doctors in England will be balloted over whether to take industrial action, Rory Deighton, acute and community director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“The last thing NHS leaders want is the spectre of more strikes in the run up to winter. Further walk outs will make it even more difficult to manage the spike in seasonal viruses and staff sickness. Ultimately, it is patients who will bear the brunt of the impact of further industrial action, with more cancelled appointments and operations leaving people waiting longer for the care they need.

“It is deeply disappointing that the BMA has chosen to ballot its members on whether to take industrial action while talks with the government are ongoing. We appreciate that there are genuine concerns around resident doctors’ education and training, but we would urge them to attempt to settle these at the negotiating table not through industrial action.”