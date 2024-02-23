NHS Confederation responds to GMC apology for historic sanctions

Peter Molyneux, chair of the NHS Confederation's Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network, welcomes the GMC apology to address historic injustices.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has issued a formal apology for taking regulatory action against doctors, who had convictions under now-repealed homophobic laws.



Responding to the apology, Peter Molyneux, chair of the NHS Confederation's Health and Care Leaders Network said:



“As the national network representing LGBTQ+ leaders working across health and care, we’re delighted to see the GMC take such affirmative and thoughtful action to address historic injustices on their register. This work is a true testament to the vital role LGBTQ+ health professionals have always played in the NHS and the wider health sector.

We welcome the GMC’s offer of individual apologies for those impacted by regressive and unequal laws and policies, and it serves as a reminder that we should never take the hard-won rights of the LGBTQ+ population for granted. We now look forward to seeing other regulators following the GMC’s lead.”