NHS Confederation responds to government announcing an independent commission on social care
The NHS Confederation urges all political parties to work together to create a consensus for action on social care.
Responding to the government’s announcement of an independent commission on social care Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“This announcement sets out a range of welcome commitments – not just the commission but also short-term support for the sector as well. Social care provides vital support to people up and down the country every day, but we know it has been trying to manage very difficult financial and staffing problems in the face of rising demand.
“The NHS is also under immense pressure due to the combination of winter viruses, staff sickness and high demand. One of the key reasons for patients being stuck in hospitals when they are well enough to be discharged is a lack of social care. Healthcare leaders will welcome the additional funding and measures to boost capacity as these will also support the NHS.
“The government’s ambition to find a long-term solution for social care is commendable and we urge all parties to work together to create a consensus for action. We know that significant change will require difficult choices, but the pressure on social care and impact on the NHS means that governments can no longer kick the can further down the road.
“We and our members look forward to working closely with the new commission given the significant implications its findings will have for the health sector. But while we wait for the commission to report back it seems likely that the government may need to provide further short-term support for the social care sector – particularly to break the continued cycle of difficult winters the health and care sectors have experienced.”
