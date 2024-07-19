WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to government entering formal negotiations with junior doctors
Entering formal negotiations is a welcome first step to ending ongoing industrial action.
Responding to the announcement that the government and British Medical Association's (BMA) Junior Doctors’ Committee will enter formal negotiations Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“The government and BMA agreeing to get round the table to begin formal negotiations is a very welcome development.
“This is a vital first step towards the resolving the long-running industrial action which has caused so much disruption for staff and patients. Strikes have had an enormous impact on the NHS, with around 1.5 million operations and appointments cancelled at an estimated cost of £3 billion. NHS leaders and their teams want to get on with the hard work of improving performance and tackling care backlogs, not rescheduling cancelled appointments and plugging staffing gaps.
“We hope these negotiations can find a long-lasting solution to the genuine grievances many junior doctors have about their pay, conditions and training.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice reacts to Ofcom's announcement on banning inflation-linked mid-contract price rises19/07/2024 15:10:00
Tom MacInnes, Interim Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's announcement on banning inflation-linked mid-contract price rises,
CIPD - The new government is met with a cooling jobs market with persistent wage growth19/07/2024 14:10:00
The new government’s plans for growth hinge on a strong labour market but challenges of economic inactivity remain
NHS Confederation - New government must engage with Skills for Care’s Social Care Workforce Strategy19/07/2024 13:10:00
Our ICS Network director Sarah Walter comments on the Adult Social Care Workforce Strategy Skills for Care have developed and new workforce data.
TUC - Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival opens its doors in rural Dorset19/07/2024 12:10:00
Thousands of trade unionists are attending the Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival this weekend (19-21 July).
CBI responds to latest Labour Market statistics - July 202419/07/2024 09:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest Labour Market statistics – July 2024.
TUC: “We need a plan to make work pay after 14 years of Tory failure”18/07/2024 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show that while real wages continue to rise, unemployment is also increasing.
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee net zero assessment18/07/2024 14:05:00
CBI has responded to Climate Change Committee net zero assessment.
CBI responds to the King's Speech - July 202418/07/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to the King's Speech – July 2024.
TUC – Amazon recognition fight is not over18/07/2024 09:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the result of the union recognition ballot at Amazon – which saw the GMB fall narrowly short of recognition.