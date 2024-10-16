WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to government plans to improve health and social care regulation
The announcement comes as Dr Penny Dash's review of the Care Quality Commission is published.
Responding to the government's announcement to take action to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of key patient safety organisations Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:
“Our members recognise the importance of regulation in supporting patient safety and care improvement but for far too long CQC’s operating model has not been fit for purpose. Many of our members contributed to the review, and we welcome Dr Penny Dash’s findings, which aim to improve the regulatory model for health and care professionals.
“Given the stark findings, we believe the decision to pause ICS inspections is the right one and we will continue to work with CQC colleagues to ensure the approach adds value for systems and the public.
“We will review both Dr Dash’s and Professor Sir Mike Richards’ findings in detail. These, alongside the government’s response, will strengthen patient safety and drive necessary improvements. We also look forward to contributing to the two new reviews announced today.”
