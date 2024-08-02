NHS Confederation responds to government’s plan to bring in over 1,000 more GPs this year

Matthew Taylor comments on the government announcement to released dedicated funding for PCNs to recruit GPs.

As the BMA’s GP committee is due to confirm the results of its ballot on whether its members should stage “collective action” in opposition to the 2024/25 GMS contract, the government has announced that it will release dedicated funding for primary care networks that will enable over 1,000 more GPs to be recruited from October for the remainder of the financial year.

In response, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “We welcome the government’s decision to invest more in the GP workforce through Primary Care Networks for the remainder of the year as a much-needed first step to put primary care on a more sustainable footing alongside its earlier confirmation that GPs will receive a 6 per cent pay uplift. This is vital to start to address the underlying shortfall in fully qualified GPs and to allow even more care to be delivered in the community.

“Our members look forward to seeing the detail of what this will mean in reality and hope it goes some way to tackle the issues faced in particular areas of the country that have struggled to recruit GPs.

“Our members share the disappointment of the BMA about the funding set aside by the previous government for this year’s GP contract, which we have called out too.

“We hope this positive move from the government alongside its intention to explore longer-term reform will be sufficient to allow collective action to be reconsidered because if not, it could be catastrophic for the entire NHS. General practice is supporting more patients than before the Covid pandemic so any reduction in activity, such as appointments, will put more pressure on A&E departments, waiting lists and other aspects of care.

“A strong primary care system is vital to the health of the nation, but it has been under enormous pressure over the last few years. Any short-term solutions need to be placed in the context of the longer-term changes our members want to see.

“We urge the government and BMA's GP Committee to continue to work together to find solutions to avert this action in the interest of patients.”

Over 1,000 more GPs to be recruited this year