WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to government’s plan to bring in over 1,000 more GPs this year
Matthew Taylor comments on the government announcement to released dedicated funding for PCNs to recruit GPs.
As the BMA’s GP committee is due to confirm the results of its ballot on whether its members should stage “collective action” in opposition to the 2024/25 GMS contract, the government has announced that it will release dedicated funding for primary care networks that will enable over 1,000 more GPs to be recruited from October for the remainder of the financial year.
In response, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “We welcome the government’s decision to invest more in the GP workforce through Primary Care Networks for the remainder of the year as a much-needed first step to put primary care on a more sustainable footing alongside its earlier confirmation that GPs will receive a 6 per cent pay uplift. This is vital to start to address the underlying shortfall in fully qualified GPs and to allow even more care to be delivered in the community.
“Our members look forward to seeing the detail of what this will mean in reality and hope it goes some way to tackle the issues faced in particular areas of the country that have struggled to recruit GPs.
“Our members share the disappointment of the BMA about the funding set aside by the previous government for this year’s GP contract, which we have called out too.
“We hope this positive move from the government alongside its intention to explore longer-term reform will be sufficient to allow collective action to be reconsidered because if not, it could be catastrophic for the entire NHS. General practice is supporting more patients than before the Covid pandemic so any reduction in activity, such as appointments, will put more pressure on A&E departments, waiting lists and other aspects of care.
“A strong primary care system is vital to the health of the nation, but it has been under enormous pressure over the last few years. Any short-term solutions need to be placed in the context of the longer-term changes our members want to see.
“We urge the government and BMA's GP Committee to continue to work together to find solutions to avert this action in the interest of patients.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Monitor Space Hazards new feature: Satellite Manoeuvre Support02/08/2024 14:05:00
The Monitor Space Hazards platform, with Manoeuvre Trade Space Plots, helps operators avoid collisions by visualising manoeuvre options available to them.
UK Space Agency: ESA Vigil02/08/2024 12:15:00
Monitoring the Sun’s activity to provide space weather forecasts and warnings of extreme space weather events to protect society and infrastructure on Earth.
NHS Confederation responds to GP collective action02/08/2024 10:05:00
Matthew Taylor responds to GP collective action
On World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF and WHO call for equal access to breastfeeding support02/08/2024 09:05:00
“In the last 12 years, the number of infants under six months of age globally who are exclusively breastfed has increased by more than 10 per cent. This means 48 per cent of infants worldwide now benefit from this healthy start in life. It translates to hundreds of thousands of babies whose lives have been saved by breastfeeding.
CBI responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates - August 202401/08/2024 16:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Interim Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates
Southport - statement from TUC North West and affiliated unions01/08/2024 14:05:00
Southport – statement from TUC North West and affiliated unions (31 July 2024).
CBI - Private sector growth expectations pick up – GBI Growth Indicator01/08/2024 10:25:00
Private sector firms expect modest growth in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Growth expectations have been positive since the start of the year and have ticked higher over the last three months.
CBI responds to Government's clean power schemes announcement01/08/2024 09:25:00
Tania Kumar, Net Zero Policy Director, CBI responds to Government's clean power schemes announcement
CBI responds to update on remit of Low Pay Commission31/07/2024 16:25:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work and Skills Director responds to update on remit of Low Pay Commission