NHS Confederation responds to GP collective action

Matthew Taylor responds to GP collective action

The BMA’s GP committee confirmed yesterday (Thursday 1 August) that its members have voted “firmly in favour” of taking collective action in opposition to the 24/25 GP Contract, with a turnout of 67.7% and 98.3% voting “yes”.

In response, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“It is disappointing that GPs have had to take these drastic steps to secure a fair funding deal. While we recognise this year’s contract has given some additional flexibilities, the 1.9% pay uplift and subsequent DDRB recommendation of 6% falls short of what is needed for a sector that is trying to cope with significantly increasing demand and decreasing income.

“Finding a way to avoid collective action must be a top priority for the government and the BMA.

“Those actions that will have a direct impact on patient care such as limiting the number of appointments could also have a catastrophic effect on the entire healthcare system. General practice is now supporting more patients than before the Covid pandemic so any reduction in their activity will put more pressure on, for example, A&E departments and waiting lists for treatment.

“A strong primary care system is vital to the health of the nation, but it has been under enormous pressure over the last few years. Coming out of the pandemic and the ensuing economic climate has had a further detrimental impact on its ability to function effectively. We support the need to reform the health service, so any short-term solutions need to be placed in the context of the longer-term changes our members want to see.

“We urge the government and the BMA’s GP Committee to work together to find solutions to avert this action in the interest of patients.”