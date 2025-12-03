NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Committee’s report on Community Mental Health Services

Rebecca Gray welcomes the progress made in the sector.

Responding to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report from its Community Mental Health Services inquiry, Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This important report rightly acknowledges the significant progress made in the sector towards the kinds of community health services that people with severe mental health services need. It’s also honest about how much further there is to go, and its recommendations – which will align well with what most of our Mental Health Network members say – speak to what would support that change.

“Support for open access models like the new 24/7 pilots, and the need to ensure we have adequate evidence around their impact is welcome. Welcome too is the call for greater transparency on and commitment to responding to long waits in community mental health services.

“We also welcome the focus on how to increase the ability of NHS and VCSE organisations to work effectively in partnership. Our members know that with appropriate funding, these partnerships are key to delivering wraparound care in ways that work best for patients.”

See here for the NHS Confederation's written evidence submission to the Health and Social Care Select Committee's inquiry on Community Mental Health Services.