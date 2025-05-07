WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Committee’s report on the true cost of inaction on social care
Rory Deighton welcomes report and calls for solutions to challenges in social care
Responding to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report on the true cost of inaction on social care,Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome this report which sheds yet more light on the problems in the social care system. The NHS and social care are intricately linked, with delays in social care often leading to patients medically fit enough to go home being stuck in hospital beds. This creates bottlenecks, including in the urgent and emergency care pathway which can lead to overcrowded A&Es and delays to ambulances to transfer patients.
“If the NHS is to continue improving performance then we also need to see a solution to challenges in social care. Low pay and long hours have led to huge gaps in social care staffing, with more and more providers closing, feeding instability into a struggling system.
“We look forward to engaging with the commission, especially given the associated impact its findings when made will have, on all parts of the health service.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to UK-India trade deal announcement07/05/2025 12:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI responds to UK-India trade deal announcement
Casey Commission Terms of Reference - LGA response05/05/2025 10:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the publication of the Terms of Reference for the Casey Commission on the future of adult social care
NHS Confederation responds to analysis suggesting NHS waits not a significant driver of health-related benefits claims05/05/2025 09:20:00
The IFS’s analysis provides further evidence of the need for cross-government co-operation, collaboration and investment on health policy.
First Minister attends CBI Wales Annual Lunch02/05/2025 12:15:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan MS addressed over 200 business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders at the CBI Wales Annual Lunch in Cardiff on 1 May.
Private sector expects activity to continue declining - CBI Growth Indicator - April 202501/05/2025 12:15:00
Private sector firms once again expect activity to fall in the three months to July (weighted balance of -21%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are broadly unchanged relative to last month.
NHS Confederation - Right conditions must be in place to go further on prevention and long-term planning30/04/2025 15:25:00
Darren Hughes responds to the Audit Wales and Future Generations Commissioner reports on implementation of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.
NHS Confederation - Capital funding boost for primary and community care vital for government’s three shifts30/04/2025 14:25:00
The NHS Confederation is urging the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to continue to increase investment in capital funding.
LGA - Put solar panels on all new homes to cut bills and carbon, says LGA30/04/2025 12:25:00
All new homes should be required to have solar panels installed to meet green targets, according to a new report from the Local Government Association (LGA).