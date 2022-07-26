NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Select Committee report on workforce

Danny Mortimer responds to the Health and Social Care Select Committee's report, workforce: recruitment, training and retention.

Responding to the Health and Social Care Select Committee's report on the NHS and social care workforce accompanying assessment of government progress made by its Expert Panel, Danny Mortimer chief executive of NHS Employers, which is part of the NHS Confederation, said:

"This report once again highlights the extent of the workforce crisis now facing both the NHS and social care.

“105,000 staff vacancies at the last count and an exhausted workforce present one of the greatest challenges to the recovery of the economy and the return of safe, high-quality health services for all.

“Health leaders are beyond worried that the Government has shown a sustained reluctance to act decisively on NHS and social care staffing and echo the Committee’s concerns that the lack of long term planning and investment risks the Government’s plans to tackle the waiting list backlog and poses a serious risk to both staff and patient safety.

“This lack of long-term planning and investment is reinforced by the Committee’s Expert Panel in their related report which rates government progress on key workforce commitments as ‘inadequate’.

“Our political leaders now need to be brave enough to tell the truth and be honest with the public about the scale of challenges facing social care and health and tackle workforce planning and investment head on. It is time for a reality reset on the NHS.”