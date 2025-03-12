WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to IFS report suggesting mental health has worsened since the pandemic
Some of the most worrying trends are the rise in mental health conditions in children, young people and young adults.
Responding to new analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies showing an increase in reported mental health problems Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This new report is yet more evidence of the rising impact of mental ill health across the country. Our members are working incredibly hard to meet the increasing demand for mental health care but it is clear that capacity is being outstripped by demand, often leaving people facing very long waits for care.
“Some of the most worrying trends are the rise in mental health conditions in children, young people and young adults. It is vital that we address potentially significant mental health issues as they emerge and not wait until people reach crisis point and have to drop out of work. This means tackling very long waits for CAHMS, in part by ensuring adequate resources are allocated but also by maximising benefits of digital technologies, creating new partnerships between health, schools and the voluntary sector to meet mental health needs in the most effective and efficient ways. There are many examples of great work but there is a risk that we reduce resource in areas which are truly preventative like children's mental health given other pressures in the healthcare system.
“Helping people continue working or return to work when they can is not just good for their health but vital for the country’s economy as well. Part of this is tackling NHS waiting lists so that people can get back to work, but a whole-government approach is needed as only 20% of our health is determined by healthcare, with the remaining 80% affected by wider determinants.
“Our analysis with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed that reintegrating between half and three-quarters of people who have dropped out of the workforce for reasons of ill health since 2020 could deliver an estimated £109-177 billion boost to the UK’s GDP (2-3 per cent in 2029) and unlock £35-57 billion in fiscal revenue over the next five years. That is why we welcomed the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s pledge that his department will deliver billions of pounds in economic growth. This is all the more important due to the very difficult position public finances are in.
“What we also want to see is cross-government co-operation, collaboration and investment on health policy, recognising that most policy that impacts people’s health is made outside the NHS. This should be focused not just on the health service, but across the social determinants of health to improve the health of our nation as part of the prevention agenda. This is particularly the case for addressing mental ill health, which can be affected by a huge number of factors such as poverty, deprivation, insecure housing, and unemployment.”
