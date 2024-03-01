WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to Institute for Fiscal Studies waiting list analysis
Rory Deighton said that while progress has been made tackling waiting lists there is still a mountain to climb.
Responding to the new Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis that shows that getting England’s NHS waiting lists down to pre-pandemic levels is highly unlikely within the next parliament Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s Acute Network, said:
“NHS staff are working flat out to boost capacity and drive down waiting lists and over the last few months there have been some positive signs. The overall waiting list for routine hospital treatments has fallen three months in a row while productivity in 2023 was higher than any year since the pandemic.
“But no one is under illusions that there is still a huge mountain to climb and, as this analysis shows, getting the backlog down is going to take a long time. It is important to remember that the backlog has been building for more than a decade and is not just due to the pandemic. Years of underinvestment in staff, pay, capital and infrastructure have created these long lists, and they won't be resolved overnight.
“The ongoing industrial action and cancellation of thousands of operations and appointments is not helping, and without a resolution to the pay dispute work to tackle the waiting lists will continue to be jeopardised.
“While industrial action and pressures can create a negative cycle of productivity, visiting Newcastle Hospital’s new day treatment centre this week showed me how capital investment in new facilities can make massive improvements to productivity and staff morale, offering real hope for the future.
“We need to be realistic that it will take some years, and significant amounts of capital investment, to start to turn the corner. But we should also take heart that where there is investment the impact for staff, patients and waiting lists can be significant.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the outcome of the BMA SAS doctors pay offer ballot01/03/2024 16:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the outcome of the BMA SAS doctors pay offer ballot
LGA - Local government partners launch National Alliance for Cultural Services01/03/2024 11:25:00
A fresh approach is needed to sustain culture services in the future, a new partnership of organisations representing local government has said as they launch a new National Alliance for Cultural Services.
NHS Confederation - NHS still under pressure despite performance improvements01/03/2024 10:25:00
Despite data suggesting that the winter peak may be over the NHS is still under immense pressure.
Weak expectations for consumer services as profits fall for ninth time in a row - latest CBI Service Sector Survey29/02/2024 13:15:00
In the three months to February, optimism amongst business and professional services firms improved slightly as business volumes returned to growth, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
CIPD - Nearly one fifth of large employers don’t carry out gender pay gap reporting, despite legal requirement to do so, new CIPD report shows28/02/2024 13:25:00
Pay gaps remain a major challenge across the UK, and the latest findings from the CIPD’s Pay, performance and transparency 2024 report, supported by ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, show that an alarming number of employers are not conducting their gender pay gap reporting in line with government requirements.
Councils warn of cuts to neighbourhood services – LGA survey28/02/2024 12:25:00
Two thirds of councils surveyed by the Local Government Association (LGA) warn communities will see cutbacks to local neighbourhood services this year – such as waste collection, road repairs, library, and leisure services – as they struggle to plug funding gaps.
Welsh NHS Confederation response to the Welsh Government's Final Budget 2024-2528/02/2024 11:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government's Final Budget 2024-25
CBI launches two ambitious committees focused on UK competitiveness ahead of pivotal election for the economy27/02/2024 16:05:00
Shifting the UK economy back onto a growth trajectory is the only way to sustainably deliver brilliant public services and relaunch the UK’s global standing.
UK Space Agency: New funding to put the UK at heart of next generation telecommunications services27/02/2024 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency has announced a £10 million funding competition that will help UK companies put their technologies at the forefront of a new generation of global telecommunications services, products and applications.