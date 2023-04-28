NHS Confederation responds to IPPR report on long-term sickness

Responding the Institute for Public Policy Research's report 'Healthy People, Prosperous Lives', Matthew Taylor, chief executive of NHS Confederation and member of their Commission on Health and Prosperity, said:

“The economic case for investment in health is inarguable and this research shows the potentially dire financial consequences facing some people who fall ill.

“The loss in earnings experienced by those who develop chronic illnesses could have a profound impact on their lives and the lives of those around them. With two in five people diagnosed with a long-term illness losing 10 per cent or more of their earnings some people may face making extremely difficult choices, such as choosing between heating and eating, a consequence of which could be a worsening of their condition and needing more care.

“The research also highlights health inequalities showing that women, people experiencing mental health issues and people with lower incomes are hit harder financially by long term ill health, with ethnicity and region also being factors.

“More must be done to stop people falling ill. Health leaders have long argued that we need to move towards better prevention and will welcome the IPPR’s proposed missions as part of a suggested Health and Prosperity Act.

“We know that a 1 per cent decrease in the proportion of workers off due to long-term sickness is associated with an additional 180,000 workers joining the workforce, and every pound invested in the NHS results in around £4 back to the economy.

“Investment in keeping people out of hospital and preventing long term ill health will save money in the long run, be better for population health, reduce health inequalities and improve the prosperity of individuals.”