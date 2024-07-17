WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to King's Fund report on ICS progress on workforce
Sarah Walter responds to the King's Fund report which assesses the progress ICS have made on system-wide integrated working on workforce.
Responding to the King’s Fund report Realising the potential of Integrated Care Systems, Sarah Walter Director of the NHS Confederation’s Integrated Care System network said:
"Our ICS members will welcome this report from the King’s Fund, which highlights the important progress many have made in working in a more collaborative way, in particular to address workforce issues. With workforce shortages being a key strain on health and care services, ICS have a critical role and many have risen to the challenge.
"We note that progress has however been variable and there have been many challenges including the 30 per cent reduction in the running cost allowance (RCA), ongoing industrial action and the impact of inflation on financial deficits.
"Additionally, as we found in last year’s State of ICS report Riding the Storm, workforce pressure and lack of morale was the most common answer given by ICS leaders when asked what they thought the biggest barrier was to system working over the coming year.
"The policies the new government has set out around a National Care Service and their commitment to the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan are welcomed by ICS leaders, but they do want to see an equivalent plan for the social care workforce. Without this, it will be very difficult for our members to achieve their ambitions in relation to building and strengthening an integrated workforce that can meet the health needs of their local communities."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – King’s Speech begins the process of repairing and rebuilding Britain17/07/2024 15:20:00
Union body strongly welcomes new employment bill and commitment to bring legislation forward within 100 days.
CBI responds to inflation figures for June 202417/07/2024 13:15:00
CBI has responded to inflation figures for June 2024.
TUC head calls for “new deal” for workers in the East Midlands17/07/2024 12:25:00
Labour’s election is the chance for a “fresh start”, says TUC chief
New government has a “vital chance to reset the economy”, says TUC17/07/2024 11:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on today’s (Wednesday) ONS inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation in June at 2.0%
Unicef - New Survey: Nearly 90% of GB parents are worried for their children's future life chances – UNICEF UK calls for urgent reset from new Government17/07/2024 09:25:00
In its annual survey, The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) warns that mounting debt, poor mental health, and expensive and unavailable childcare is placing children’s futures at risk, with 87% of parents of babies, toddlers, and children under 5 years saying that they are worried about their children’s future life chances.
LGA responds to ADASS annual survey16/07/2024 16:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, social care spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual survey, which found that councils are struggling financially to meet people’s higher-level needs
LGA responds to King's Fund report on integrated care systems16/07/2024 15:25:00
Responding to the King's Fund report: Realising the potential of integrated care systems, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “Councils play an important role in Integrated Care Systems. We’re pleased to see positive examples of good practice in the report of working in a coordinated way to deliver an integrated workforce.
CBI Wales responds to resignation of First Minister16/07/2024 13:25:00
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales responds to resignation of First Minister
NHS Confederation responds to ADASS annual spring survey 202416/07/2024 12:25:00
Sarah Walter responds to the ADASS annual spring survey which highlights more people needing complex care, but less capacity to cope with it.
Unicef- The Gambia’s decision to uphold ban on FGM critical win for girls’ and women’s rights16/07/2024 10:25:00
Joint statement by UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, UNFPA Executive Director, Natalia Kanem, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk