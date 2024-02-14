WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to King's Fund report on primary and community care
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation responds to the King's Fund report, 'Making care closer to home a reality’
Responding to the King's Fund report, 'Making care closer to home a reality', Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:
"This important report reflects much of what we hear from our members, and is therefore a key focus of NHS leaders asks for the next government.
"We know from analysis we published last year that the economic case for investing in primary and community care is clear. Every £1 invested in these services brings back £14 to the economy in gross value added (GVA). Investing upstream is critical for the sustainability of services and reducing pressure on hospitals and moving to more preventative models of care.
"But most critically of all, our members know that it’s best for patients – the majority of whom, particularly in the context of an aging population and increasing multi-morbidity – are best cared for in the community with their support systems close by. Ensuring people can live well and independently with the right support is what NHS leaders want to be able to do.
"In particular, NHS leaders welcome the report’s recommendation for longer-term funding cycles and investment in capital to enable ICSs to make decisions that best meet the needs of the communities they serve. Our primary care members also agree with the call for DHSC and NHSE to review the general practice contract.
"Our members in primary and community care have particular challenges with workforce, and as this report rightly points out, bolstering the numbers working in these critical parts of the health service must be a key focus for the delivery of the NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Right to Buy needs reform to avoid social housing stock losses14/02/2024 15:25:00
The Local Government Association is proposing reforms to the Right to Buy (RTB) scheme, first introduced in 1980, in a new position paper in order to prevent the current net loss of much-needed social housing stock year on year being experienced by local authorities under the current system.
LGA - Further urgent invested needed in social care - LGA on King's Fund report14/02/2024 14:25:00
Responding to the King's Fund report - ‘Making care closer to home a reality’ Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association Community Wellbeing Board said: “We agree that the answer to tackling hospital pressures is a considerable bolstering of primary and community-based support – both to support discharge from hospital and to prevent people attending hospital in the first place.”
NHS Confederation responds to latest ONS labour market stats on economic inactivity14/02/2024 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the latest ONS statistics which show that more people aged 16-64 years are not working due to ill health.
Restoration of NI Executive presents opportunities to drive enhanced All-Island zero carbon innovation and investment13/02/2024 15:05:00
CBI Northern Ireland and Ibec, the group representing Irish businesses, have jointly launched an All-Island energy policy report.
Conservative legacy is low pay, ill health and more insecure jobs13/02/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show real wages still below their level in 2008, more than a million people on zero-hours contracts, and 2.8 million people not working due to long-term sickness.
Fire minimum service levels “a flagrant attack on the right to strike” - TUC12/02/2024 16:05:00
Conservatives announce fire minimum service level regulations
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government Cabinet reshuffle12/02/2024 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently responded to Scottish Government Cabinet reshuffle.
LGA responds to local audit backlog consultation12/02/2024 09:20:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the LGA’s Economy and Resources Board, responded to the publication of a government consultation to address the local audit backlog in England
NHS Confederation - Further junior doctor strikes risk placing more pressure on stretched NHS09/02/2024 16:25:00
More industrial action could jeopardise attempts to bring down NHS waiting lists and improve A&E performance.