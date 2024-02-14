NHS Confederation responds to King's Fund report on primary and community care

Responding to the King's Fund report, 'Making care closer to home a reality', Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:

"This important report reflects much of what we hear from our members, and is therefore a key focus of NHS leaders asks for the next government.



"We know from analysis we published last year that the economic case for investing in primary and community care is clear. Every £1 invested in these services brings back £14 to the economy in gross value added (GVA). Investing upstream is critical for the sustainability of services and reducing pressure on hospitals and moving to more preventative models of care.



"But most critically of all, our members know that it’s best for patients – the majority of whom, particularly in the context of an aging population and increasing multi-morbidity – are best cared for in the community with their support systems close by. Ensuring people can live well and independently with the right support is what NHS leaders want to be able to do.



"In particular, NHS leaders welcome the report’s recommendation for longer-term funding cycles and investment in capital to enable ICSs to make decisions that best meet the needs of the communities they serve. Our primary care members also agree with the call for DHSC and NHSE to review the general practice contract.



"Our members in primary and community care have particular challenges with workforce, and as this report rightly points out, bolstering the numbers working in these critical parts of the health service must be a key focus for the delivery of the NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan.”