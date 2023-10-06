WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to Labour's rescue plan for dentistry
Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation’s ICS network, responds to Labour's proposals for dentistry
Responding to the Labour Party's proposed rescue plan for dentistry, Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation’s ICS network said:
“Health leaders will support Labour’s promise to tackle the dental care crisis in England, which is leading to many people struggling to register with practices, tooth decay increasing nationally including in children, and dentists feeling disincentivised from taking on more NHS-funded work.
“Taking a public health approach to dentistry by supporting more children to look after their teeth will help to prevent bad dental health and reduce pressure on services.
“Integrated care systems took on responsibility for commissioning dental services across the country six months ago yet the current contract arrangements they are required to follow severely limit what they can do to improve the quality and breadth of dental care available to their local communities. More dental capacity is there than these integrated care systems are allowed to tap into for NHS-funded care, which is deeply frustrating especially as the impact is often then seen in patients ending up in hospital needing potentially avoidable tooth extractions.
“Reform of the contract needs to incentivise practices to take on more complex cases of dental care, to support them to reach out to a wider group of patients including people who are homeless, and to allow systems to able to reinvest any yearly under-spends from national funding back into oral healthcare interventions locally.
“We call on all political parties to commit to the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan’s target of expanding dentistry training places by 40% by 2031.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
River floods alone projected to displace almost 96 million children over next 30 years,06/10/2023 15:25:00
Weather-related disasters caused 43.1 million internal displacements of children in 44 countries over a six-year period – or approximately 20,000 child displacements a day – according to a new UNICEF analysis released today.
UK Space Agency: UK joins mission to trace Universe back to the Big Bang06/10/2023 12:15:00
The UK will play a crucial role in a landmark mission to trace patterns in the light from space, looking back almost to the Big Bang.
Financial services activity holds firm in the third quarter05/10/2023 14:05:00
Financial services activity held relatively firm in Q3 of 2023, despite some softening from a buoyant second quarter.
CBI responds to decision to cancel northern leg of HS205/10/2023 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to decision to cancel northern leg of HS2.
TUC – “The Tories have broken Britain – the PM doesn’t have a plan for fixing it”05/10/2023 10:25:00
TUC slams Conservatives’ decision to axe northern leg of HS2 as a “huge act of levelling down”
CIPD - Over a quarter of women say menopause has had a negative impact on their career progression, new CIPD research finds05/10/2023 09:25:00
Over a quarter of women (27%) aged 40-60 in the UK, who are currently in employment and have experienced menopause symptoms - an estimated 1.2 million* - say that menopause has had a negative impact on their career progression, according to new research from the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development.
LGA responds to £1bn towns funding04/10/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Martin Tett, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responds to the Government’s announcement of 55 towns to benefit from a £1.1 billion levelling up investment, to be spent on local priorities including reviving high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour, improving transport and growing the local economy
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference03/10/2023 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference.
CBI responds to launch of Internal Market Scheme02/10/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (30 September 2023) responded to launch of Internal Market Scheme.