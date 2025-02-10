WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to local authority public health grants for 2025-26
Dr Layla McCay responds to the government's increase to the public health grant.
Responding to the news that there will be a 5.4% increase to the public health grant in 2025/26, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:
“It is welcome to see the government taking the health of the nation seriously with its increase to the public health grant. This investment is vital for services focused on prevention, including drug and alcohol services, smoking cessation and sexual health services, and it will support the ambition to shift more services into the community and away from busy hospitals.
“However, at time when local authorities are facing costs rising faster than their funding levels, it remains to be seen just how far this investment will actually go. Also, with less than two months from the start of the new financial year, councils have not been left with much time to plan ahead.
“This is why a shift from one-off pots of funding to longer-term and more coordinated funding cycles across departments is needed so that local authorities can work alongside the NHS to truly improve health outcomes in their communities.
"Public health, tackling health inequalities and improving prevention are huge priorities for Integrated Care Systems and our members are committed to working with local government to take this forward.”
