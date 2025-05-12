NHS Confederation responds to model ICB blueprint

ICBs will have a crucial role in driving reform and delivering the ten-year health plan's ambitions.

Responding to NHS England's Model Integrated Care Board (ICB) Blueprint, Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation’s Integrated Care Systems Network, said:

“This report sets out a helpful overview of the future role of integrated care boards’ (ICB) and provides leaders with much-needed clarity about the proposed future functions in the context of a changing health and care landscape. It is helpful to see ICBs’ role as system leaders confirmed, with a focus on improving population health, reducing inequalities and ensuring the best use resource, both now and in the future. ICBs will perform a crucial role as strategic commissioners in delivering the government’s plans for the future as they drive reform and deliver against the ambitions set out in the forthcoming 10 Year Health Plan.

“We welcome the fact that ICB leaders have helped shape this new ICB blueprint and that there will be an opportunity for further discussion and refinement. There are clearly details that will need to be worked through, and the ten-year health plan will contain a new operating model, giving clarity on the future role of the centre, regions and future neighbourhood health model. Our members are under no illusions that there is a significant task ahead while they seek to review their role whilst also delivering against the significant budget cuts they have been tasked with.

"Wider partners – in particular provider organisations - will also want to consider and understand the implications of the Model ICB document, given the range of current ICB functions that may be transferred. We must recognise the potential additional burden that this will place on providers, who are going through their own cost reduction programmes, and the need to manage this transition carefully.

"As the NHS undergoes significant changes, we cannot forget the importance of collaborating with broader partners, including local government, VCSE organisations, and others. An integrated approach is needed to deliver a more proactive and preventative model of care, wrapped around patients, which is crucial for achieving the government's long-term ambitions. It is vital to ensure that the progress made by ICSs in fostering a collaborative approach to supporting the health of the population is preserved amidst these changes.”