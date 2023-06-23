WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to NAO report on unplanned and urgent care
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the National Audit Office's report on access to emergency care
Responding to the National Audit Office (NAO) report, 'Access to unplanned or urgent care', which details the current state of emergency care, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“The NAO paints a vivid picture of urgent and emergency care (UEC) in difficulty, which health leaders will sadly recognise all too well, despite their continuing efforts to improve and their optimism for the future.
“Leaders know there is much work to be done, and delivery of the NHS UEC recovery plan – only launched in January – is well underway, but there are no simple solutions. The challenges facing UEC services must be seen in the context of continuing high levels of demand, staffing issues, winter pressures, the aftermath of the pandemic, squeezed budgets, industrial action and a social care sector on its knees.
“While funding has increased, it has not been in line with historic rates and it has failed to keep pace with demand for well over a decade.
“In terms of NHS staffing, it is true that numbers have increased over a period of time, but these are still a long way from where patients need them to be, and while we hope that the long-term workforce plan will help address this, with issues remaining around pay and conditions for many staff, progress towards our desired destination may be slow.
“Given the sheer scale of the challenges UEC has and continues to face, it is remarkable that the NHS has managed to deliver what it has, and those working in it should hold their heads high. In 2022/23 there were 336m GP appointments and 25.2m A&E attendances. These are big numbers, delivered by dedicated leaders and staff, and while leaders continuously harbour ambitions to further improve, it should be recognised just what has been achieved in seriously difficult circumstances.
“But there is a clear need for wider action, including a shift to viewing national health as more than just NHS policy. We need a strategy for national health, which includes social care and takes into account the wider determinants of health. We need to see greater investment, particularly in community care, to boost capacity and meet demand. And we need to see patience and space for leaders who have been trusted to – and will – deliver on recovery and improvement plans.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to BMA announcement of five day junior doctors strike23/06/2023 14:30:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to news of a further five day walkout by junior doctors
UK Space Agency funding to boost propulsion, imaging and solar technologies23/06/2023 12:15:00
New funding from the UK Space Agency will boost UK-based space technologies, such as harnessing solar power for reusable spacecraft and new propulsion systems.
NHS Confederation - NHS continuing to respond to significant pressure across the system23/06/2023 11:05:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP workforce statistics23/06/2023 10:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP workforce statistics
Interest rate rise: Dangerous groupthink will cost people their jobs and homes, warns TUC22/06/2023 15:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s decision by the Bank of England to raise the base rate by 0.5 percentage points
CBI responds to latest inflation figures22/06/2023 15:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
Inflation: working people need a credible plan to protect living standards22/06/2023 11:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation unchanged at 8.7%
UNICEF - Lebanon’s crisis stretches families’ coping ability to breaking point21/06/2023 15:25:00
Families in Lebanon are barely able to meet their most basic needs despite cutting down drastically on expenses according to a new survey by UNICEF. A growing number of families are having to resort to sending their children – some as young as six years old – to work in a desperate effort to survive the socio-economic crisis engulfing the country.
WFP and UNICEF Executive Directors visit Haiti to galvanize international support amid record humanitarian needs21/06/2023 13:25:00
The heads of UNICEF and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) ended missions to Haiti yesterday, calling for far more support for highly vulnerable children and families who face rampant violence, deadly natural disasters, and a resurgence of cholera.