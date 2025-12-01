WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to net migration stats
Matthew Taylor responds to the latest net migration statistics
Commenting on the latest UK net migration statistics which have shown a drop to 204,000 in the year to June, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“Many members of the public are likely to welcome this sharp fall in net migration. Recent IPSOS polling shows that half of the public see immigration levels as a concern, with three in ten naming it as the single biggest issue facing the country, particularly in relation to illegal migration.
“However, this reduction has been driven largely by fewer non-EU nationals arriving for work and study. If this trend continues, it could create serious challenges for how vital public services, including the NHS, are delivered in the future.
“While efforts to boost domestic recruitment are essential, the reality is that the NHS and social care continue to face significant workforce pressures. Migration has historically played a crucial role in meeting these challenges. Today, around one in five NHS workers in England hold a non-British nationality, underlining the international make-up of a workforce we value greatly.
“Given what we know about population trends and the growing health and care needs of our communities, we need a more balanced and informed conversation about the migration our country requires. This should include strengthening the Skilled Worker visa route for health and care professionals so that we can sustain future labour markets and protect the services people rely on.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Joint statement: Employment Rights Amendment Welcomed01/12/2025 16:05:00
the six business groups involved in tripartite discussions recently (27 November 2025) reacted to the news that the Government has agreed to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill.
UK Space Agency: HydroGNSS: UK leads ESA’s first ‘Scout’ climate mission into orbit01/12/2025 15:15:15
The UK has taken a major step forward in space-based climate science with the successful launch of HydroGNSS, a new pair of satellites that will monitor the planet’s water cycle from space.
TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill01/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (27 November 2025) commented on the update by the Government that it will reduce the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal from two years to six months – and that there will be no statutory probation period
RoSPA - Why the Autumn Budget needs a plan to tackle the UK’s accident epidemic01/12/2025 11:05:00
Last week, the UK's attention was focused on one thing: the Autumn Budget.
CIPD - Employment rights amendment welcomed01/12/2025 09:05:00
Joint statement from the six organisations involved in tripartite discussions with the Government as it agrees to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill
UK and Japan business leaders: “openness is a strategic imperative”28/11/2025 16:05:00
Against a backdrop of intense global uncertainty, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and its Japanese sister federation, Keidanren, convened senior business leaders from across the United Kingdom and Japan yesterday (27 November) to signal their shared commitment to open markets and a rules-based international order.
CBI responds to UK Budget 202528/11/2025 14:33:00
CBI recently (26 November 2025) responded to UK Budget 2025.
NHS Confederation responds to the Autumn Budget28/11/2025 11:15:00
Health leaders across the UK understand the pressure on public finances and don't take for granted the NHS is being prioritised over other areas.
Budget: LGA statement on two-child benefit cap lift28/11/2025 10:15:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the two-child benefit cap lift
CIPD - Budget raises employment costs but fails to provide clear plan to boost productivity and jobs growth across the economy28/11/2025 09:15:00
The CIPD responds to the Chancellor's Budget, saying that there is no coherent plan from the Government on how it will work with employers to boost productivity