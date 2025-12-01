NHS Confederation responds to net migration stats

Matthew Taylor responds to the latest net migration statistics

Commenting on the latest UK net migration statistics which have shown a drop to 204,000 in the year to June, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“Many members of the public are likely to welcome this sharp fall in net migration. Recent IPSOS polling shows that half of the public see immigration levels as a concern, with three in ten naming it as the single biggest issue facing the country, particularly in relation to illegal migration.

“However, this reduction has been driven largely by fewer non-EU nationals arriving for work and study. If this trend continues, it could create serious challenges for how vital public services, including the NHS, are delivered in the future.

“While efforts to boost domestic recruitment are essential, the reality is that the NHS and social care continue to face significant workforce pressures. Migration has historically played a crucial role in meeting these challenges. Today, around one in five NHS workers in England hold a non-British nationality, underlining the international make-up of a workforce we value greatly.

“Given what we know about population trends and the growing health and care needs of our communities, we need a more balanced and informed conversation about the migration our country requires. This should include strengthening the Skilled Worker visa route for health and care professionals so that we can sustain future labour markets and protect the services people rely on.”