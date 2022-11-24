WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to new GP practice-level data
Ruth Rankine comments on the upcoming publication of GP practice level data.
Responding to the upcoming publication of GP practice level data, Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, said:
“Primary care professionals have been seeing record numbers of patients while facing significant challenges, including high vacancy rates and levels of sickness. The overwhelming majority of GPs and their teams are working longer hours to meet increasing demand and deliver the ongoing vaccine programmes.
“These efforts are making a positive impact on people’s lives through teams of experts including GPs, nurses, physios, social prescribers and others.
“Greater transparency through this new data is an important step, providing that it is considered alongside these external pressures and the fact that the number of appointments does not represent everything that primary care delivers for its local communities.
"Leaders across primary care hope that the data will be used in this spirit to identify where support for services is needed.”
