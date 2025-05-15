WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to new performance measures for NHS leadership
Matthew Taylor expresses concern that some of the measures could be seen as punishing NHS leaders
Responding to the government’s announcement that NHS leaders will face new measures to improve NHS performance and drive progress on cutting waiting lists, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“Managers play a critical role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of NHS services and we therefore welcome the government’s commitment to invest in leaders and ensure their rewards reflect the challenges they face. Effective leadership is crucial for reforming the NHS and ensuring its sustainability, and excellent leaders are going to be essential in achieving the government’s ambitions to improve performance and reform services.
“It is positive that there are plans to incentivise CEOs and senior managers to take on the most difficult jobs. It is vital that the most talented and best qualified leaders are encouraged and rewarded for turning around the most struggling organisations. We therefore welcome the challenged organisation recruitment premium as well as the proposals to recognise exceptional contributions.
“But while we understand there should not be rewards for failure, we are concerned that some of the measures could be seen as punishing NHS leaders. The challenges facing NHS organisations can sometimes be due to historic or systemic issues rather than poor leadership. We must also be cautious when implementing new or existing policies around withholding pay if CEOs are deemed to fall short performance-wise, to ensure we do not undermine new incentives to encourage high performing leaders to take up roles in struggling organisations.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Support the workplace day of action for Palestine15/05/2025 14:05:00
Israeli authorities are blocking all humanitarian aid into Gaza – threatening mass starvation.
CBI responds to March 2025 quarterly GDP data15/05/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to March 2025 quarterly GDP data.
Lack of reasonable adjustments ‘holding disabled people back’ at work, TUC says13/05/2025 16:05:00
Lack of reasonable adjustments in the workplace are “holding disabled people back” at work, the TUC warned yesterday (12 May).
TUC: Reform and Tories “insulting public’s intelligence” by conflating workplace abuse with pub banter13/05/2025 12:15:00
Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch are insulting the public’s intelligence and punters up and down the country by conflating harassment and abuse with pub banter, the TUC said yesterday (Monday).
Government must remain “laser focused” on growth mission to reverse years of Tory stagnation13/05/2025 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the labour market data showing payrolled employees falling by 106,000 in the year to April 2025 and youth unemployment at 12.8%.
CBI responds to immigration white paper12/05/2025 16:05:00
CBI has responded to immigration white paper.
CBI CEO responds to UK-US economic deal12/05/2025 12:15:00
CBI CEO recently (08 May 2025) responds to UK-US economic deal.
WWF UK reacts to the UK-US trade deal12/05/2025 10:05:00
Jack Simpson, Senior Policy Adviser at WWF-UK, commented on the UK-US trade deal
NHS Confederation responds to model ICB blueprint12/05/2025 09:05:00
ICBs will have a crucial role in driving reform and delivering the ten-year health plan's ambitions.