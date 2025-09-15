NHS Confederation responds to new poll on public's top NHS priorities

It is welcome to see that despite falling satisfaction, the public’s faith in the NHS model remains strong

Responding to new polling from the Health Foundation and Ipsos showing the public’s top priority for the NHS is making it easier to get GP appointments, Ruth Rankine, primary care director and neighbourhood lead at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This new polling shows just how important GP access and A&E waits are to the public, who are often left frustrated when they cannot access the care they need. Primary care is the front door of the NHS and the first port of call for patients seeking care, so it is no surprise that so many people are concerned about the pressure it is facing.

“However, it is important to remember that primary care is not just general practice and through pharmacy and eyecare initiatives NHS leaders are working incredibly hard to ease demand on GPs and their teams. We must continue to look at how to maximise the skills and expertise that exists within the breadth of primary care which will support the government’s ambition to shift care closer to home.

“It is welcome to see that despite falling satisfaction, the public’s faith in the NHS model as a service for everyone that is free at the point of delivery and primarily funded by taxation remains strong."