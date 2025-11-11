WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to new report into corridor care
These long waits risk harming the health of patients, their families, and staff alike, and it is no wonder that patients feel forgotten and vulnerable
Responding to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Emergency Care’s report into corridor care, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This report is yet more evidence of the increasing use of corridor care in an NHS struggling to manage rising demand from patients who are often older or more unwell. A decade ago caring for patients in corridors would have been unthinkable, but despite their hard work, health leaders and their teams are having to make very difficult decisions over the best way to keep patients safe in very busy hospitals.
“These long waits risk harming the health of patients, their families, and staff alike, and it is no wonder that patients report feeling forgotten and vulnerable. Progress is already being made improving access to alternatives such as GPs and walk-in centres to reduce demand on A&Es, but there is no easy fix.
“One of the key challenges stems from the NHS being starved of capital for more than a decade, with some buildings no longer optimal for providing 21st century healthcare. That is why it is so vital the government continues to boost capital investment into the health service and allows NHS leaders to create partnerships with the private sector to build new facilities.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to State of The Provider Sector survey11/11/2025 13:25:00
It’s encouraging to see the majority of leaders feel they have the right number, quality, and mix of staff, and care standards remain high.
Browne Jacobson and CBI join forces to champion revival of PFI-style models for infrastructure investment11/11/2025 09:05:00
Browne Jacobson and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) are partnering to help shape the future of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in financing infrastructure renewal across the country.
Embracing digital innovation: LGA responds to roll out of new NHS digital technologies10/11/2025 11:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the announcements from the Department for Health and Social Care
NHS Confederation welcomes government announcement that patients are set to benefit from cutting-edge NHS care from their own homes10/11/2025 10:05:00
Dr Layla McCay says that the announcement shows ambition to modernise care delivery through the use of digital tools
Sexual health services remain under-resourced: LGA statement10/11/2025 09:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the recommendations from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee on sexual health services
NHS Confederation responds to ADHD Taskforce final report07/11/2025 11:05:00
Rebecca Gray responds on behalf of the NHS Confederation to the ADHD Taskforce final report
Budget choices will determine success of UK’s growth mission – CBI Budget submission07/11/2025 10:05:00
With just weeks until the UK Budget, the CBI is urging the Chancellor to make the bold decisions necessary to get the economy firing.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA resident doctors rejecting government's final pay offer07/11/2025 09:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to BMA resident doctors rejecting government's final pay offer ahead of further planned strikes.
CBI responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates - November 202506/11/2025 17:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates - November 2025