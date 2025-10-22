NHS Confederation responds to NHS AI trial results delivering cost savings

AI tools have great potential to improve NHS productivity and solve specific and identifiable problems.

Responding to the government's announcement on results of a major trial using artificial intelligence to support NHS administrative work, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This trial shines a light on the huge potential to reduce workloads and bureaucracy that artificial intelligence can have, which could free up hundreds of thousands more hours that NHS staff can use to prioritise patient care.

“When rolled out effectively, AI tools have great potential to improve NHS productivity and solve specific and identifiable problems. But AI is not always the most appropriate solution and is not the answer to every challenge. That is why these pilots are so important, as they can suggest the impact AI tools can have when deployed more widely.

“However, it is vital that the NHS has the right digital infrastructure to support the development of AI tools and that staff are provided the training needed to use the software properly to achieve the most benefits. Some areas may have poor or incompatible infrastructure and will not be ready for CoPilot yet, with some providers still lacking basics like reliable WiFi, interoperable and secure platforms. Continued capital investment is going to be vital if the NHS is going to develop and maintain the digital infrastructure it needs to make the most of developing AI technologies.”

Major NHS AI trial delivers unprecedented time and cost ...