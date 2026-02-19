NHS Confederation responds to NHS England letter on disruption to the supply of bone cement products

Responding to NHS England’s letter to NHS leaders on disruption to the supply of bone cement products, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director speaking on behalf of NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, said:

“This disruption is very frustrating and disappointing for patients and for staff who have been working so hard to tackle long waits.

“Health leaders will do all they can to minimise the impact and to direct current supplies to where they’re needed most.

“They will also work to ensure that patients affected have the information and support they need in the lead up to their treatment.

“People should come forward for treatment as planned unless they are told otherwise by their trust.”

Heraeus Medical – bone cement products