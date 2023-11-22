WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England report on mental health of children and young people in England
Sean Duggan responds to data from NHS England's report on the mental health of children and young people in England
Responding to new NHS England figures showing that one-in-five children and young people had a probable mental disorder in 2023, Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network, said:
“Although the overall prevalence rate of probable mental disorder in children, young people and young adults has thankfully stabilised, it is worrying that it is still much higher than before the pandemic.
“These are all young people who will benefit from specialist mental health support and are unlikely to get better without it.
“But we know there is already a significant treatment gap in the number of children and young people with a mental disorder able to access specialist mental health services and any increase in prevalence will make this even worse.
“While our members have been working really hard to ensure that children and young people can access support as soon as possible, it has been very challenging due to the huge increase in demand.
“Our members have also told us that patients generally have more serious mental health issues and those admitted to hospital have a longer length of stay, with high bed occupancy rates in the sector all year. This is on top of children and young peoples’ mental health services being historically underfunded and the significant workforce challenges across the sector.
“This new data lays bare the need to introduce the piloted waiting time targets for children and young peoples’ community mental health services and expand mental health support teams into all schools.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Gender pay gap will take “decades to close”, says TUC22/11/2023 16:20:00
TUC comment on Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day
UK Space Agency: Space for Our Future: UK aims to join Atlantic Constellation with funding for new Earth observation satellite22/11/2023 10:25:00
The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network.
New report shows investment in transport can transform working life in Wales22/11/2023 09:05:00
TUC – General Secretary Shavanah Taj yesterday commented on Centre for Cities’ new report Fare Outcomes: Understanding Transport in Welsh Cities – which was sponsored by the Wales.
Cutting inheritance tax will benefit just 4% of people in the South West21/11/2023 16:05:00
Only 4% of estates in the South West would be affected if the Chancellor cuts inheritance tax at Wednesday’s Autumn Statement – according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday).
CBI General Election Countdown Conference – CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s keynote speech in full21/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI General Election Countdown Conference – CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s keynote speech in full (20 November 2023).
UK Space Agency: New UK funding for space technology projects21/11/2023 11:05:00
The UK Space Agency has announced 23 ground-breaking projects that could boost UK leadership in new space technologies and applications around the world.
Don’t sleepwalk into a year of low growth and lost opportunities – CBI Chief warns ahead of election campaign20/11/2023 16:05:00
Rain Newton-Smith tells business conference that political consensus not division can unlock investment and secure global growth prizes.
More than 200 companies and trade associations join CBI and Make UK call on full capital expensing20/11/2023 12:15:00
Ahead of the Autumn Statement, the CBI, Make UK and Energy UK – backed by more than 200 companies and trade associations – have written to the Chancellor to ask that full capital expensing be made a permanent feature of the UK tax system.
Transgender Day of Remembrance20/11/2023 11:25:00
Today, we remember the trans people who’ve been murdered around the world for no other reason than who they are.